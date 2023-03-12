Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Two golden hamsters from Scotland are regularly cooked by their owners. Thousands of fans are enjoying the furry friends on social media. (symbol image) © imago

Two hamsters from Scotland delight thousands of fans on social media. Owner Anton regularly creates elaborate dishes for the rodents.

Edinburgh – Curry, spaghetti and cheesecake are on the menu – but not in a restaurant, but with two golden hamsters from Scotland. Owner Anton Allan from Paisley, a few kilometers from Glasgow, allows his rodents a real life of luxury.

Mr. Marshmallow and Mr. Liquorice are the names of the two animals that inspire thousands of fans on Tiktok and Instagram. If Allan the rodents doesn’t conjure up a varied dish, they play tic-tac-toe or sit in toy cars. Across from The Daily Mail Allan revealed how he changed his pets’ diet.

Owner cooks elaborate meals for his two hamsters

First, Allan conducted a “taste test”. The 22-year-old explained that he wanted to find out what his hamsters liked to eat most. At first he tried different types of fruit and vegetables. However, after some research into recipes, he decided to create his own dishes.

Pet owners serve their hamsters spaghetti, cheese and apple pie

“I made him spaghetti with sauce, a hamster-friendly cheesecake and apple pie,” Allan revealed to the British newspaper. Of course, all culinary dishes are served on tiny plates at a small picnic table. True to style. The pet owner has now tried over 100 recipes. It is very rare that his hamsters do not like the food he has cooked himself.

Mr. Liquorice is only a few months old and is Allan’s “new addition”. As a result, the young hamster “hasn’t tried too many things yet,” explained its owner. At least pancakes could convince the four-legged friend. “He really liked them,” Allan said happily.

Hamsters have their own cook and inspire fans: “Always makes me laugh”

Almost 600,000 fans on TikTok enjoy the little rodents and their table manners. Allan’s hamsters have around 42,000 followers on Instagram (As of March 11, 2023). “He always makes me laugh,” one Instagram user wrote under one of the Mr. Marshmallow videos. Others want to follow Allan’s recipes for their own rodents.

However, the homemade dishes do not seem to be popular everywhere. “Why does everyone think it’s okay to give the hamster pancakes? Please inform yourself about the animals before you buy them,” criticized one user on Instagram.

According to the German Animal Welfare Association, a “balanced and varied diet” is important for the health of golden hamsters. This should therefore consist mainly of different types of grain, seeds, vegetables and oatmeal. At least one thing is certain: Allan’s rodents don’t seem to be lacking in variety when it comes to feeding. (cheese)