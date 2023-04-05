Two gunners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) were detained in the Zaporozhye region, they corrected the fire on the positions of Russian forces. This was reported to journalists on April 5 in emergency services.

The gunners were detained in the Pohovsky district of the Zaporozhye region, they were hiding in one of the abandoned houses. During his inspection, surveillance and communications equipment was found.

It is noted that the suspects acted under the leadership of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine and transmitted to the militants the coordinates of military and peaceful Russian facilities.

“As a result of the shelling carried out on the basis of the data they transmitted, destruction was recorded in settlements, people were injured,” said a law enforcement representative.

Earlier, on April 4, a married couple from the Sverdlovsk region was detained on suspicion of espionage in the interests of Ukraine. They were charged under the article “treason”. They leaked data about one of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the region.

On March 17, a former UAF informant told Izvestia that he had repented of his actions. He admitted that he “leaked” information about the formations of the Russian Armed Forces to the Ukrainian militants through his acquaintance, but later realized that for the Ukrainian side he was just “cannon fodder”.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.