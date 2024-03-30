Two Gulf people convinced a third person that they had the car he wanted to buy, a Nissan Patrol, a 1990s model, with one door, and they directed him to its location in front of a house. He went there and loaded it onto a trailer, and left convinced that he had obtained what he wanted, but he later discovered that he had been deceived. Rather, he was implicated in the crime of possessing a stolen item, and the first and second (sellers) were punished with one month’s imprisonment, while the buyer was punished with a fine of 10,000 dirhams.

The details of the case stated, according to what was settled in the court’s certainty and was reassured by its conscience, that a report had been received by the Dubai Police Operations Room about the theft of a vehicle, and upon questioning its owner, he stated that he owned a black 1993 “Nissan Patrol” car, which he had left in front of the door of his house about two months ago, and was surprised by its disappearance. .

By examining the surveillance cameras at the neighbors' house, a white Nissan vehicle was seen pulling a trailer, and a person got out, towed the stolen car, and simply left the place.

A witness from Dubai Police stated that immediately after receiving the report, they moved and inspected, and it was confirmed through the cameras that the theft had occurred in the morning, and then it was concluded that the stolen vehicle was in the possession of the third accused, so he was summoned to the station.

When the accused was asked, he stated that he was looking for an old Nissan Patrol vehicle, so the first accused told him that his friend, the second accused, had a vehicle with the same specifications and wanted to sell it. He met with them about the location of the stolen car, inspected it, and then expressed his agreement to buy it after he told him. The second defendant is that he is the owner of the house in front of which the car is parked, stating that he did not see any evidence of his ownership of the vehicle, and was content with obtaining its keys from him, and showed pictures of conversations that took place between him and the fictitious owner on the WhatsApp application, which contain pictures of the car, and a geographical location of the place where it is located. and their agreement to carry out the sale.

The third defendant said that the other defendants asked him for a deposit of 5,000 dirhams for the vehicle, so he paid the amount to them, and contacted them later to set a date for transporting it. He went there with one of his friends and loaded it onto his trailer, noting that it was open but idle.

He added that he moved the car to Ras Al Khor Industrial Area for examination, and it was found that it was unusable. He contacted the second accused to return it to him, but he did not respond to him, so he left it in front of the first accused’s house.

In addition, the first and second defendants denied the accusation that they were accused of stealing the car, and the first decided that he had nothing to do with the incident, and their defense asked for a ruling to acquit them in principle, or to use the utmost degree of mercy on them since the crime was not committed against them, and there was no conclusive evidence regarding their commission of the crime.

After reviewing the papers and circumstances of the case, the court stated that it had taken notice of the incident with insight and insight, and was satisfied with the corroborating evidence, due to the integrity of its origin and its absence of any impurity, according to the prosecution witness who reported that the aforementioned vehicle had been stolen while it was in front of his residence, pointing out that it had no numbers and was in good condition. , and is intended for off-road terrain.

She pointed out that according to the testimony of the second witness from Dubai Police, who was responsible for researching and investigating the incident, one of the surveillance cameras belonging to the car owner’s neighbors was found, and the footage was not clear, but it showed the process of loading the vehicle on a trailer connected to another car.

It concluded with the conviction of the first and second defendants on charges of participating in the theft of a vehicle, and the third on charges of possessing the vehicle under circumstances that lead to belief in its illegality.

. The sellers were imprisoned for a month, and the buyer was fined 10,000 dirhams.

