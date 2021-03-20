The offer of activities for this Easter week (the second without courting in the street due to the health crisis) is extended with two free guided tours: one to learn about the religious heritage of the churches of Mazarrón and another to delve into the history of the centennial municipal necropolis. Both proposals complement the exhibition of photographs on processional parades of the Town Halls and the ‘Ad intra’ exhibition that houses the Convent church with the owners of the four brotherhoods of the town.

Organized by the Department of Culture and Historical Heritage, the company turismomazarron.com is in charge of carrying them out, led by the journalist Miguel Rubio. Pre-registration is mandatory, through the email [email protected], and the groups will be of ten people. The calendar of these guided routes starts next Friday in Dolores and will last until Easter Sunday, with visits in the morning and afternoon. Councilor Ginés Campillo highlighted, in the presentation of this offer of activities, the commitment of the municipal government team to «spread our past and contribute to the enhancement of our heritage. Knowing it is, without a doubt, the best way to contribute to its protection.

The two cultural routes, designed for residents and visitors, last approximately 90 minutes. ‘Religious heritage: churches and images’ proposes a tour of the three main temples of the town, to get closer to their origins, the characters that made their construction possible, the imagery they treasure and the relevance of their set of bells. Meanwhile, ‘The municipal cemetery: mining splendor and its protagonists’ proposes a journey back in time to enter the golden years of mining, from 1870 to the first decades of the 20th century. It also involves a review of the exploits and misadventures of some of the neighbors who played a prominent role in that page of recent history, such as the surgeon Filomeno Hostench, the councilor Ginés Granados Vivancos or the clerk Francisco Povo. Like a frozen image, the municipal cemetery, inaugurated in 1900, shows the context in which this mining fever broke out and its social and economic consequences.