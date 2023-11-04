The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched awareness guides for companies and citizens working in the private sector, through two guide bags, with the aim of enhancing awareness of the decisions and initiatives related to Emiratisation and the “Nafis” programme, and the benefits offered by the Ministry and “Nafis” to companies and individuals, with the aim of supporting and empowering Emirati cadres, and enhancing their participation within The workforce in the private sector.

The Director of the Vocational Guidance Department at the Ministry, Widad Al-Shamlan, stressed the keenness to enhance knowledge and information about the benefits offered by the “Nafis” program to citizens, whether through financial support or training programmes, and to educate private companies about the importance of adhering to the Emiratisation rates required of them, in accordance with the applicable decisions. In addition to clarifying the legal consequences that result from non-compliance with these decisions.

She said, “The Ministry is committed to implementing the strategy of the UAE government with regard to the Emiratization file in the private sector, which is a vital and pioneering sector and an essential source of the national economy,” adding that “the two portfolios contribute to clarifying everything related to the program, Emiratization plans, and the importance of Emirati cadres joining the sector.” Private sector, which contributes to consolidating the role of these cadres in advancing economic and sustainable development in the country.”

The awareness package for citizens working in the private sector addressed 11 topics, focusing on the “Nafis” electronic platform, the law regulating labor relations, fictitious nationalization and the violations and administrative penalties related to it, insurance against unemployment, and the wage protection system, in addition to aspects related to participation in pension funds. And retirement, the vocational guidance service, the library of awareness and guidance materials, the guidance service before terminating the employment contract, call center support, and communication channels.

While the awareness package for private sector companies included nine topics, including the “Nafis” electronic platform, the law regulating labor relations, Emiratisation targets, complaints related to Emiratisation procedures, administrative violations and penalties, the wage protection system, in addition to aspects related to participation in pension and retirement funds, and the pre-service guidance service. Termination of the employment contract, call center support, and communication channels.

The two awareness bags can be viewed through the Ministry’s website and the “Nafes” electronic platform, in addition to the “Nafes” social media platforms.