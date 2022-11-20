Home page politics

Five dead in LGBTQ nightclub shooting: Police and ambulance respond after Colorado Springs shooting © Twitter screenshot/ treyruffy

Five people have died after being shot at an LGBT bar in the United States. Two guests of the bar probably prevented worse.

+++ 5 p.m.: More details about the Club Q shooting were released at a press conference in Colorada Springs. The attacker is a 22-year-old man, according to Colorado Springs police. Two firearms were found at the scene, but who owns them is still part of the investigation.

According to the current status of the investigation, the attacker is said to have entered the club and immediately opened fire, as Colorado Springs Police Chief Vasquez announced. Two guests are said to have attacked the man and stopped him, the police said. A police spokesman did not confirm that a gun was used in the attack. Two firearms were found at the scene and it is part of the investigation to determine whether they were used by the attacker.

Shots in LGBT bar in the USA: Attackers overwhelmed by guests

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers began his speech by thanking the guests for stopping the attacker. “They stood up heroically against the attacker, we want to thank them for that, they saved lives.”

According to a police spokeswoman, the first emergency calls were received at 11:56 p.m., four minutes later the first police officers were on site. The arrest was made at 12:02 a.m. A total of 39 police officers were on site. At the moment, investigators’ main work is focused on identifying the victims and notifying their families, the spokeswoman said.

Gunshots in Colorado: At least two people are in critical condition

When asked if Club Q was a dangerous place, the spokeswoman said: “Club Q is a safe place for our people, there have never been any problems.”

Two spokesmen for Colorado Springs hospitals said at least two people were still in critical condition. The police spokeswoman made it clear several times that the investigation is still at a very early stage, which is why not all information can be disclosed yet. The press conference was broadcast live from KRDO transfer.

Five dead in the USA: Sagittarius is said to have stormed into an LGBT bar with a mask and bulletproof vest

+++ 4 p.m.: After the shots were fired at an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs, a victim spoke out. “He was wearing a mask and a bulletproof vest,” said one of those affected in an interview KRDO. The man had left the bar ten minutes before the first shots were fired. Later he was in direct contact with people who were in the bar when the shooting happened. A friend of the man died as a result of his gunshot wounds, as did the man opposite KRDO stated

In the United States, attacks on members of the LGBT community are increasing, making such a situation even more difficult for him, according to the person concerned. He would have received the first call from the bar at 11:49 a.m., before the first emergency calls were received by the police.

“Hate attack” in the US: Five dead after shooting in Bar, Colorado

Update from Sunday, November 20th, 3:35 p.m.: November 20 is International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Transphobia. That’s why an extra “transgender party” was scheduled at Club Q, like the local broadcaster KRDO reported from Colorado. The club is also said to be known for its drag shows, like that German press agency writes. At least five people were killed by gunfire in the club on Sunday night. (see first report)

The police in Colorado have not yet provided any information on the shooter’s motive and on a possibly targeted trans-hostile attack. A press conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. (local time) this Sunday (November 20) where further information is expected.

Colorado: Shots fired on Transgender Day of Remembrance night

First report from Sunday, November 20th: Colorado Springs – At an LGBTQ club in the United States shots were fired on Saturday evening (November 19). Five people lost their lives, like the US broadcaster CNN writes with reference to police circles. 18 others are said to have been injured by the shots.

The Club Q in Colorado Springs is located in the US state of Colorado. In a statement, the club spoke of a “hate attack”. The club’s officials also thanked the “rapid reactions of the heroic customers who overpowered the gunman”. So far, investigators have not commented on the suspect’s motives.

USA: Numerous emergency calls after shooting in Colorado

Around 11:57 p.m., numerous emergency calls were received by the security authorities, said Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department CNN. According to the information, the suspect is in custody. He is still receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

So far it is unclear whether the alleged shooter was counted among the 18 injured or not, how CNN writes. The police have not yet commented on a possible motive. “This was not a shooting involving officials,” Castro told CNN. The investigation into the case is still ongoing, the FBI is also involved, as the police spokesman said. Last a car crashed into an LGBTIQ* demonstration in the USA. (Lucas Maier)