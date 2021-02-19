The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia and the Local Police of Calasparra developed the ‘Bermestanford’ operation, an investigation aimed at preventing and prosecuting drug trafficking, which resulted in the dismantling of an active production point and sale of drugs in the urban area of ​​Calasparreño. In the operation, they arrested a local resident as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of fraud of electricity, usurpation of housing, illegal possession of weapons, robbery with force and against public health (2), for cultivation or production of drugs for drug trafficking.

In the two searches carried out, close to 200 marijuana plants in the middle of the production process, more than 200 grams of this substance already manipulated, 170 doses of cocaine ready for sale, more than 8,000 euros in cash, a long firearm, 2 electric pistols, various computer equipment and two stolen motorcycles, as well as all the tools used for drug trafficking, such as precision scales, material for the preparation of doses and lighting devices, heating , irrigation and ventilation that made up the cannabis greenhouses.

The actions began last December, when, thanks to the collaboration of the employees of the electricity supply company, the Civil Guard was alerted that in a building in the urban area of ​​Calasparra there was a illicit connection to electricity, which initially generated certain suspicions of his connection to the production or trafficking of drugs.

The researchers then established a surveillance device about housing with two lines of research. One of them dedicated to identifying the inhabitants of the houses and the other oriented to the search for signs that would allow to focus the investigation on the appropriate houses in the area. As a result of these surveillance devices, the agents were able to locate the two adjoining buildings that, allegedly, were used to carry out the illegal activities investigated

Fortified dwelling



The investigators verified a strong security infrastructure in one of the houses, which had various alarm systems and exterior video surveillance, successive barred doors and windows, as well as potentially dangerous dogs that they guarded the properties. It was also found that the backyard wall that linked the two houses had been demolished, which allowed the now detained to pass from one property to another in a discreet way without being able to be detected from the outside.

Once all the necessary evidence had been obtained, the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Calasparra carried out the exploitation phase of the operation in which, with prior judicial authorization, they entered and searched the two adjoining houses, in which they dismantled two clandestine indoor greenhouses, dedicated to the intensive production of marijuana. Indications have also been found that point to the distribution of a large quantity, both cannabis and cocaine, to other distributors and regular consumers in the municipality and neighboring towns.

On the other hand, also during the registration, the researchers they located a wide range of picks, used for the manipulation and opening of locks, which guides the investigation into the possible involvement of the suspect in crimes against property. The search culminated in the arrest of the suspect, the apprehension of the different types of drugs and the seizure of all objects related to the illegal activity.

Admission to prison of the detainee



The detainee –Spanish, 35 years old and resident of Calasparra–, the seized drugs, the seized effects and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Caravaca de la Cruz Investigating Court, which has ordered the arrest of the arrested person.