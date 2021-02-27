This Saturday, at 6.30 p.m. Villa de Molina Theater. Molina de Segura. Tickets: 12 euros. A moment of the show directed by Ana López Segovia. / susana martín Saturday, 27 February 2021, 03:28



Phaedra and Medea, two of the most attractive female characters among the Greek classics, are the protagonists in ‘The wind is wild’, a montage of The Girls of Cádiz taken to the contemporary world where the myths continue as alive as in the texts of Euripides, although crossed by humor. A tragedy of today through the lives of two heroines, Vero and Mariola, where the great themes of Greek tragedy will be present, such as the confrontation of the human being with the divinity, the inevitable destiny of the heroines dragged by passions that They defeat any reasoning and the voice of the people who watch expectantly and comment on the debacle of the two friends. All this marked by the rhythm of the verse.

Ana López Segovia directs this production that won the Max Award for Best New Show, starring Alejandra López, Teresa Quintero, Rocío Segovia and Ana López Segovia.