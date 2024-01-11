Currently the Game Boy Advance catalog in Nintendo Switch Online It is being nurtured little by little, because when the application was originally announced, many games were promised within the video, and according to the schedule, many have been launched as Kirby & The Amazing Mirror, Metroid Fusion, Fire Emblem, among others. However, there is a big absentee that fans have been waiting for for more than a year.

That is neither more nor less than golden sunRPG made by none other than Camelotthose who made the sports games of Mario focused on Golf and Tennis. And finally, through a new trailer it has been confirmed that it is time for it to land on the hybrid console. But that is not the complete story, because in that same video it is mentioned that on the same day at the same time its sequel will be made available, The Lost Agewhich is a story that continues immediately after the end of the first.

Here the video:

As for the release date, it will be January 17 When users will be able to enjoy these titles by updating the application Game Boy Advance Onlinethe best thing is that it will be possible to pass the completed data from Golden Sun to The Lost Age through a special password that is given to those who have completed the first one. Something similar to what happened with The Legend Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasonsbut with peonage levels to help in the final battle.

These games were originally released in the first decade of the 2000s, being a surprise to people who Camelot dared to make his own RPG, both were highly rated by the press and also by fans of Nintendo who were just entering this world of turn-based fights. Later in the era of nintendo ds the sequel was released, Dark Dawnwhich for some reason was not liked and even caused the current death of the franchise.

Remember that in order to try these games it is necessary to have the expansion pass of Nintendo Switch Online.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: These two games are the definition of classics on the Game Boy Advance, so if there are people who still try them, it is necessary that they do so to understand why crazy fans are asking for the return of this franchise today.