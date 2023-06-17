On Tuesday, May 30, the group of Searching Mothers of Jalisco found several half-buried bodies in a property in Tlajomulco, a town south of Guadalajara. They notified the authorities and left there. It was already late and they had no security. When they returned two weeks later, they found three surprises: no authority had arrived there, the bodies were still buried as before, and there was a new grave, much bigger than the first one. That was this Tuesday, and they called the authorities again. On this occasion they did go to the area and began to process the bodies. The Prosecutor’s Office has not shared information in this regard, but the search engines assure that 32 bodies have already been rescued between the first grave and the second, the most recent. And that there is more, they assure, that there are still many more.

The group of Searching Mothers of Jalisco dedicates Tuesday of each week to exploring properties and forests looking for bodies under the dry earth where no one steps except criminals and themselves. Two weeks ago Tuesday, 12 mothers showed up in a remote area around Tlajomulco, an hour south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco. An informant had contacted them days before to indicate a point where there were bodies buried. Thus, through anonymous calls from criminals and their acquaintances, the search for the disappeared works in a State overwhelmed by the inaction of the authorities and the impunity enjoyed by organized crime.

The mothers appeared there, alone, without the accompaniment of the police, on Tuesday, May 30, and found three bodies half buried in the undergrowth on a property in San Isidro Mazatepec, a municipality in Tlajomulco. Indira, a mother seeker and coordinator of the group, was there when they called the authorities to notify them of the meeting. “We were in the middle of nowhere, we had no security of any kind and it was getting dark. We called the authorities, they told us they would come as soon as possible and we withdrew,” the activist recounted by phone.

Members of the group Mothers Searchers of Jalisco speak with elements of the prosecutor’s office, in Tlajomulco, on June 14. ULISES RUIZ (AFP)

Weeks passed and no one was able to go and review the work of the authorities. Many times, the vehicle that transports them to the areas where they search is not available, and they can do nothing more than wait. Until finally, this Tuesday, June 13, they returned to the property, an inhospitable, dry place, which seems to have recently suffered a fire. What they find there deeply discourages them: the bodies they found are still buried and there is no sign of the authorities. They were about to leave when compañera began to notice a part of the ground very close to the first pit. After so many years searching for their loved ones buried underground, mothers have become experts when it comes to detecting changes in the ground they walk on.

In this case, it was clear that something had happened there, and it was a recent change. “It is very easy to see when the earth is disturbed, it has a different color, and in this case the soil was very different”, says the seeker. A colleague took out an elongated rod, stuck it into the area of ​​recently removed soft soil and it began to exhale a fetid odor that was well recognized by activists: the odor of bodies in a state of decomposition. It was almost unnecessary to use that mechanism because, moments later, another member of the group sank her foot until it touched a black bag that was barely buried.

Forensics work around the graves, on June 14, 2023. ULISES RUIZ (AFP)

This second grave, which contains the majority of the bodies that have been unearthed, 27 bodies according to the searchers (compared to five in the first), was made in the two-week period in which the authorities knew of the location, but did not they went to the place. On the second occasion, the mothers called and personnel from the National Guard, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Forensic Institute arrived at the property. Five days have passed since they arrived in the area and started their work, but they still have not issued any statement about this episode. The General Strategic Security Coordinator of Jalisco has said that “there is an accompaniment by the Prosecutor’s Office, the bodies are being processed by the Forensic Institute and we are waiting to finish the process to give the information.”

The Government has not connected both events, but since Wednesday it has deployed an operation in Tlajomulco that has led the police to dismantle three safe houses. In one of them, a person who had been kidnapped was rescued and drugs and firearms that were manufactured there by hand were found. Security forces have detained 11 people. Jalisco, land of the Toltecs, Luis Barragán and Guillermo del Toro, celebrates this Friday the 200th anniversary of its foundation, but it does so in the midst of a sordid environment, of institutional silence and with organized crime groups that are growing every day. In the state with the most disappeared in Mexico (almost 15,000 since there are records), the authorities seem to be unable to cope.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country