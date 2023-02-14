One of the classrooms set up at the UMU for the MIR exam this January. / Javier Carrion / AGM

Two graduates in Medicine from the University of Murcia have been positioned among the top hundred of the MIR (Resident Internal Physician) tests. According to data from the Faculty of Medicine, among the first thousand (out of more than 11,000) there are dozens of graduates from the UMU. The Dean of the Faculty, Carmen Robles, was very satisfied with the good results.

All UMU and UCAM Medicine graduates who took the MIR exam have passed the tests, according to the data provided by the two academic institutions. Unlike in previous calls, in 2023 the list of provisional grades of the candidates has not been made public, since they are the only ones who can access this information. Under these conditions, neither the UMU nor the UCAM had more detailed information on Tuesday about the position of their students on the lists.

The Ministry of Health made public on Monday the provisional results of the MIR 2023 exams and the rest of the Specialized Health Training (FSE) tests that were held on January 21. The MIR 2023 exam has collected the highest pass rate in the last decade, with 93% of the total number of students taken. In the case of the EIR (Nursing) exam, the pass rate was 92%.

Eight students trained by the College of Chemists of the Region obtain a place



A total of 226 graduates in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biotechnology and other chemistry-related degrees from all over Spain took the exam to obtain one of the 19 hospital residency places (QIR) of the National Health System.

The Official College of Chemists of the Region offers each year a preparation course for students who want to opt for one of these places. In this call there were eight those who achieved one of the 19 places and were in positions 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15 and 18.