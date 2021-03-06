Two Goyas have culminated this Saturday the resounding success of ‘The Year of Discovery’. The feature film by the Murcian Luis López Carrasco has been awarded by the Film Academy in the categories of best documentary and best montage. There have been no surprises in the first, since he started as a clear favorite at the gala, in which he competed with ‘Anatomy of a Dandy’, ‘My Mexican Bretzel’ and ‘Wet Letters’. López Carrasco’s is a monumental film that recalls, through its protagonists, the industrial crisis of 1992 in Cartagena and La Unión, which caused the demonstrations that ended with the Regional Assembly in flames, and its mark on today’s society. Acclaimed by critics, press and public, its echo will probably last in time.

The ‘big head’ completes a record that was already exhibited by Feroz, Forqué and a long list of international awards. This triumph is also a recognition of Cartagena and Unionenses of different generations that constitute the basis of the documentary, a mosaic of voices that exudes humanity, authenticity and humility. The documentary is set in the Tana bar in the port city, among coffees, beers and cigarettes. Among workers, bakers, cooks, trade unionists, waiters and teachers from Cartagena, La Unión, Alums, Portmán and Santa Lucía. Between memories, opinions, emotions and dreams.

These anonymous protagonists restore the memory of that 1992, when the working class of Cartagena and La Unión was devastated by industrial dismantling, the closure of factories and the dismissals of companies such as FESA-Enfersa, Asur and Bazán. The crisis sparked demonstrations that led to riots and the burning of the Regional Assembly on February 3. Meanwhile, Spain turned its back on its struggle, dazzled by the promises of prosperity of the Barcelona Games, the Seville Expo and the 500th anniversary of the discovery of America. In the film, the testimonies also establish a dialogue between past and future. The protagonists reflect on the precariousness suffered by today’s youth and the rest of the consequences of that founding year, as defined by the author.

‘The year of discovery’ has also taken the Goya for Best Editing, which was led by the Catalan Sergio Jiménez. This is another key to the film, characterized by a screen split in two. A risky decision, to which was added the difficult mission of leaving about 60 hours of filming in less than three and a half. The result, in form and substance, was brilliant. Because of the structure and narrative sense and also because of how it introduces the viewer into that bar, among the protagonists, captured in short shots and long scenes. “I think we did magic,” he said in an interview with LA TRUTH.

An international recognition of a local work



The documentary is the best work by Luis López Carrasco, who had already shot a short film, ‘Aliens’ (2017), and a long film, ‘El Futuro’ (2013). ‘The Year of Discovery ‘has collected all kinds of accolades since its premiere in Rotterdam more than a year ago.. In total, more than a dozen, several of them at festivals such as Seville, Thessaloniki, Toulouse, Mar del Plata and Bogotá. The icing on the cake has come with the Forqué, the Feroz last Tuesday and the Goya this weekend, all three for best documentary.

Perhaps it only lacked more recognition in the most prestigious gala of Spanish cinema, which did not include the work among the nominations for the main cinematographic categories, Direction and Film. In any case, there is no doubt that ‘The Year of Discovery’ is one of the most interesting films of recent years and will leave its mark. The work of a Murcian who has told local stories, of the inhabitants of Cartagena and La Unión, but through universal themes, and that has earned him international recognition.