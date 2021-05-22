They were two consecutive Goya. In 1993 and 1994. And both with the signature of the Cartagena director Ramiro Gómez Bermúdez de Castro, author of the short film ‘Primer chord’ and producer of ‘Verano en la universidad’, to which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain He was awarded two Goya awards.

As the filmmaker recounted to LA TRUTH at the time, ‘Primer chord’ collects over 39 minutes the difficult process of young people’s musical learning. As he assured Gontzal Díez in these pages, the proposal “was to explain that Spaniards, although with a reputation as individualists, may be capable of building something beautiful and collective, something sublime like music; narrate the difficulty of accessing the world of music education, the different facets of learning one of the fine arts that produces the most joy for man ».

Ramiro Gómez Bermúdez de Castro became the first from Cartagena, together with Arturo Pérez-Reverte, who in that same year 1993 won the Goya for the adapted script of ‘El maestro de esgrima’, to win an Academy Award. But it was not the only one. A year later he would repeat the experience, this time with the short documentary ‘A summer at the university’ which, produced by the Cartagena native, directed Nacho Faerna, in charge of going out to collect the award. In it the summer courses in El Escorial were portrayed, and a large number of intellectuals, artists and politicians were shown, such as Guillermo Cabrera Infante,

Rafael Alberti, Carlos Saura, Adolfo Marsillach, the former president of the United States George Bush, the Argentine Empire, the painter Antonio López and the academic Francisco Ayala, among others.