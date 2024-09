Swimmer Tanja Scholz and Josia Tim Alexander Topf won the first two gold medals for the German Paralympics team within ten minutes. Scholz, who is paraplegic, took first place in the 150-meter individual medley in 2:51.31 minutes and secured the long-awaited first gold for Germany on the fourth day. Just a little later, Topf swam to gold in the 150-meter individual medley with a strong final sprint in 3:00.16 minutes.