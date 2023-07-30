The Italian champions take a step forward compared to previous outings. And another test against Girona on Wednesday
– castel di sangro (aq)
Two goals in each half, two braces, lots of applause and lots of smiles. Napoli overwhelms Hatayspor in the first international test in Castel di Sangro: Simeone “responds” to Osimhen, also imitating him in scoring.
In fact, both Napoli forwards scored a first robbery goal into an empty net and a second of splendid technical workmanship, with a soft touch underneath to climb over the outgoing goalkeeper. Napoli had fun and entertained, with coach Rudi Garcia who also tried on a new suit for his creature.
Napoli on the field for the first time from the first minute with many protagonists of the Scudetto, but with the surprise Raspadori placed from right midfielder in the 4-3-3, solution soon revised: after the advantage of Osimhen (23′) on an assist from Politano, Garcia raised Raspa on the trocar by switching to a more functional 4-2-3-1 for the men on the pitch but still to be reviewed for the search for balance. Osimhen then doubled with a quality digger, after a cue from his twin Kvaratskhelia. After 60′ Garcia changed the whole team, leaving only Lozano on the bench (expiring contract, situation to be monitored) and in Napoli B the usual Simone let loose: two goals in 7′ for Cholito, who confirmed luxury and implacable man of the area.
“It’s nice to play with the Scudetto on your chest – Cholito then told Sky -. With Garcia new era, we need time”. In the end applause for everyone: Napoli will be back on the field on Wednesday against Girona. Garcia hopes to recover at least one between Lobotka and Elmas.
