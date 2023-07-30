Two goals in each half, two braces, lots of applause and lots of smiles. Napoli overwhelms Hatayspor in the first international test in Castel di Sangro: Simeone “responds” to Osimhen, also imitating him in scoring.

In fact, both Napoli forwards scored a first robbery goal into an empty net and a second of splendid technical workmanship, with a soft touch underneath to climb over the outgoing goalkeeper. Napoli had fun and entertained, with coach Rudi Garcia who also tried on a new suit for his creature.

the race

—

Napoli on the field for the first time from the first minute with many protagonists of the Scudetto, but with the surprise Raspadori placed from right midfielder in the 4-3-3, solution soon revised: after the advantage of Osimhen (23′) on an assist from Politano, Garcia raised Raspa on the trocar by switching to a more functional 4-2-3-1 for the men on the pitch but still to be reviewed for the search for balance. Osimhen then doubled with a quality digger, after a cue from his twin Kvaratskhelia. After 60′ Garcia changed the whole team, leaving only Lozano on the bench (expiring contract, situation to be monitored) and in Napoli B the usual Simone let loose: two goals in 7′ for Cholito, who confirmed luxury and implacable man of the area.