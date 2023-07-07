After the warmest June recorded so far on the planet, July has also started in record mode. Because, according to the first data released by various observation organizations, this week the mark for the average daily temperature on Earth has already been broken twice. On Monday it reached 16.9 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday they exceeded 17, explains Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, of the European Union. It is not necessary to go back far in time to find the previous mark: 16.8 degrees on August 14, 2016. These records so close in time constitute further proof of global warming that human beings have unleashed with their greenhouse gases. greenhouse and which has led to a climate crisis that also manifests itself with increasingly strong and frequent extreme weather events.

But Buontempo points out that the underlying climate change has been joined by another phenomenon in recent weeks: an extreme warming of the North Atlantic that has surprised specialists. “We have entered unknown territory due to exceptionally warm conditions in the North Atlantic Ocean,” he says. an article published this Thursday by Copernicus.

More and more experts are using this expression —unknown territory— to talk about what is happening on the planet in this climate crisis. But what does that mean? “None of us, none of the people who are alive, have had to live in a climate like what we have now,” Buontempo replies. “Climate change is often talked about as something that will come in a few years, in a few decades, but no, it is already happening now and the climate is totally different from that of our parents or our grandparents or from the one we ourselves have experienced up to now” .

Already in May the temperatures of the sea surface in the whole planet were higher than any previous May on record. This phenomenon continued in June with even greater anomalies, when the temperature in the North Atlantic was 0.9 degrees above the reference period (1991-2020). “The anomalous heat is particularly surprising in the northeast of the Atlantic Ocean, with 1.36 degrees above average,” Copernicus abounds.

That extreme heat in the North Atlantic is one of the hallmarks of June. And, although the causes are still under study, Copernicus points to several factors, such as changes in the circulation of air in the atmosphere and the clear influence of climate change due to the increase in concentrations of greenhouse gases.

Buontempo maintains that if the temperatures in that part of the Atlantic had not skyrocketed in this way, it is very possible that “the temperature peak that is being seen now” would not have occurred and that has led to two new daily records this week. Although this expert insists that there is a “combination of factors”, in which the end of the phenomenon of The girl and the beginning of favorable conditions for the production of The boywhich consists of an increase in the temperature of the tropical areas of the Pacific Ocean and which also has global consequences.

In the last three years, the climate has been largely conditioned by The girl, which has a cooling effect on the entire planet that has somewhat mitigated climate change. But the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported this week that the favorable conditions for the development of The boyalthough there is still some uncertainty when it comes to officially declaring the start of this phenomenon, which could happen throughout this month.

What is expected with The boy is that the temperatures soar. Not only was 2016 the warmest day on record to date this week, it was also the warmest year since reliable records began in the 19th century. “There is a 98% probability that, in at least one of the next five years, the temperature record reached in 2016, when there was an episode of The boy exceptionally intense”, has already pointed out the WMO.

Highest temperatures in 70 years

Regarding the two daily temperature records this week, Buontempo points out that the method they use allows us to safely go back to the last 70 years to determine that there are no precedents for such warm days. But he adds that it is “very likely” that these are the days with the highest average temperatures in at least the last 150 years, although there is a little more uncertainty with the data in this case.

That unknown territory that the planet that the experts talk about has entered will cause, from time to time, the headlines in the media that refer to heat records to be repeated. Like, for example, that last month was the warmest June on record on Earth since at least the start of the industrial age in the 19th century. “After three years of The girlin which global temperatures tend to be lower, and now that we enter the territory of The boy, Seeing the temperature peaks is not something completely unexpected, it is something that could be imagined”, says Buontempo.

