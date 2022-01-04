The inflatable structure fell at the Mislata fair this Tuesday, in an image of the Valencia Firefighters twitter. CONSORTIUM FIREFIGHTERS VALENCIA (Europa Press)

Four children have been hospitalized this Tuesday in Valencia as a result of the injuries caused when the bouncy castle in which they were playing in the town of Mislata has overturned. The prognosis of all of them is reserved, according to the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat. Two girls, ages five and eight, have more serious injuries. The strong gusts of wind from Poniente, which have blown especially in the afternoon, have raised the structure around eight in the afternoon and the minors have been thrown, hitting themselves when they fell to the ground and on the stalls of the fair mounted on the municipality, according to the first version of the facts.

At least nine children have been affected by the event; five of them have been treated at the hospital in the nearby municipality of Manises, two of which are under observation, according to Health. Several parents have taken their children with their cars to the nearest hospitals.

The mayor of Mislata, Carlos Fernández Bielsa, has confirmed the event to this newspaper and has appeared at the scene to support the families. The councilor has not ruled on whether the bouncy castle was well anchored on the ground. “The scientific police will determine what has happened,” he said. The Consistory, which will also investigate the event, has ordered the suspension of the activity of the fair. Mislata is a municipality of 43,000 inhabitants adjacent to the municipality of Valencia.

Valencia firefighters have reported on their Twitter account that “various minors have been treated by medical means” and have ruled out that there was any person trapped in the structure.

The Ministry of Health has mobilized two SAMUs, a Basic Life Support and an assisted transport to transfer minors to hospitals in the city of Valencia.