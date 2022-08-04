Sinaloa.- Two girls under 15 are suspected of having monkeypoxthe health secretary awaits results.

Cuitláhuac González Galindo, head of health in the state, reported that the report arrived this morning, so the corresponding tests were quickly carried out.

He said that despite the fact that the ages and sex do not coincide in the statistics of most cases, they will wait for the tests to rule out any case.

He stated that minors suspected of this disease were registered in Culiacán.

The doubt arose due to the fact that they present skin lesions, so despite not being in the age and sex ranges of most of the infections, they were tested, which will be done approximately tomorrow.

He called on citizens to be attentive to the recommendations to avoid further contagion.