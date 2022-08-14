The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a man must hand over the identification documents of his deceased father’s two daughters, in order to start the procedures for dividing the estate.

In the details, two girls filed a lawsuit against their uncle, asking him to oblige him to hand them the identification documents of their deceased father, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant, after their father died, was and is still in possession of his documents, which include the death certificate, and a photo of identity. And a copy of the passport, in addition to a copy of the family book, and when they asked for these documents to initiate the procedures for dividing the estate, they refused to hand them over these documents, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which he argued that the case was not accepted to file a non-qualified person.

For its part, the court made it clear in the merits of its ruling that extracting the availability of the capacity in the case is like understanding the reality in the case, pointing out that the evidence from the defendant’s memorandum that he did not pass in his possession of the documents subject of the case, and therefore the filing of the case is in the same capacity, and the payment sacrifices unfounded.

The court indicated that the two plaintiffs had filed their case and demanded the defendant to hand over the identification documents of their deceased father, which makes the claim of the plaintiffs meet the correct law. of the deceased, with his obligation to pay fees and expenses.