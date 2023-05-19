Friday, May 19, 2023, 10:02



| Updated 10:27 a.m.

Two girls have died this morning after falling from a window into an interior patio in Oviedo. According to municipal sources, the victims were 9 and 10 years old and, apparently, they were of Russian nationality.

The events took place on Facetos street in the La Ería neighborhood. The Emergency services and a large police device have been transferred there. The mayor of Oviedo, Alfredo Canteli, and the Councilor for Citizen Security of the Oviedo City Council, José Ramón Prado, have also gone to the area of ​​the event.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information