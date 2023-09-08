Two Germans have been indicted on high treason charges for colluding to allegedly collect state secrets from Berlin’s intelligence services for delivery to Russia, prosecutors said Friday.

The defendants, identified as Carsten L. and Arthur E., were accused of working with a Russian businessman to “obtain confidential information” from Germany’s Federal Intelligence Agency (BND) and handing it over to the Russian services (FSB).

The documents contained classified information the leaking of which posed a serious risk to Germany’s security, the prosecution said, and they risk life in prison.

Carsten L. worked for the German intelligence services and was arrested in December 2022.

His alleged accomplice was arrested a month later when he arrived in Munich on a flight from the United States.

This alleged espionage plot generated a great media uproar in Germany, where several cases of alleged leaks have been reported since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The first defendant is charged with allegedly passing BND documents to Arthur E., who handed them over to contacts in Russia, according to a statement from the prosecution.

In September and October 2022, Carsten L. printed or took screenshots of nine internal BND documents, according to the indictment. He then sent the information to Arthur E., who took images of the documents to Moscow and gave them to the Russian FSB. Investigators noted that a Russian businessman arranged the contacts in Moscow and paid for the flights of Arthur E.

The Russian services paid Carsten L. at least 450,000 euros ($482,000) and Arthur E. at least 400,000 euros, with the latter collecting the cash in Moscow, according to the indictment.

