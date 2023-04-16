Home page World

From: Anika Zuschke

Split

Two German tourists were found dead in Fuerteventura. (Iconic image) © robertharding/Imago

Two German tourists were found dead in their hotel room in Fuerteventura. A crime cannot be ruled out in this context.

Fuerteventura – In the Spanish holiday paradise of Fuerteventura, two German tourists were found dead in a hotel room. As the Fuerteventura Newspaper initially reported, at least one death could be a crime. So suicide cannot be ruled out. The man and the woman – the TV channel TELE5Spain according to a married couple – are said to have been around 45 years old and vacationed at Club Aldiana. The bodies were found in the hotel room on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Two Germans found dead on Fuerteventura – investigations are ongoing

According to the Fuerteventura Newspaper Relatives of the alleged couple called the hotel reception – because the vacationers could not be reached. An employee of the club is said to have found the two dead in their hotel room.

RTL News According to investigators, the surveillance cameras of the holiday resort are currently being evaluated in order to be able to understand the last days of the German tourists. German authorities were also involved in the course of this. The Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation and is now waiting for the result of the autopsy of the two dead. Only recently, fishermen found a dead German on Mallorca – at first they thought he was sleeping.