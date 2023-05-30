Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Split

In the Netherlands, two men from Germany drowned during a boat trip. © Werner Lerooy/imago/archive image

Tragic news from the Netherlands: Two men from Germany died here on a boat trip on Pentecost Saturday.

Heijen – Two men from Germany died on a boat trip in the Netherlands. As the police of the southern Dutch province of Limburg announced, their bodies and their boat were found after an intensive search by rescue workers on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in the estuary of the Old Meuse.

The drowned men were 37 and 38 years old. The police initially did not provide any further information on the identity of the two dead.

Two Germans drown on a boat trip in the Netherlands – the police speak of a “fatal accident”

According to the Dutch news agency ANP, the police have so far assumed a “fatal accident” that occurred on the Meuse near the village of Heijen. In order to clarify the exact circumstances, investigations had been initiated.

After another passenger on the boat was discovered near Heijen on Saturday night and taken to a hospital, the police and fire department started their search, reports ANP. (han/dpa)