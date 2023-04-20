In the French Alps, two Germans were killed by falling glacial ice masses near Mont Blanc. As the responsible prefecture based in Annecy announced on Wednesday, large parts of the glacier ice came loose.

Another person was slightly injured in the accident. Four people survived the incident unharmed. According to the broadcaster France Info, the two Germans were buried under the ice.

The hikers had wanted to scale Mont Blanc. The Mont Blanc (also written Mont Blanc, Italian Monte Bianco, in German “White Mountain”) is the highest mountain in the Alps.

The route the hikers took is known for the danger of falling glacial ice masses. According to France Info, the two victims, around 50, were traveling without a guide but equipped with avalanche transceivers.

The Foreign Office said the Consulate General is in contact with the local authorities and is ready to provide consular support to the bereaved. It was not said where the two victims came from in Germany.