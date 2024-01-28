Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Not far from the border with Germany, a small plane rushed over the runway onto a public street. It then collides with a car. Two people die in the accident. © Romain Rixhon/dpa

A small plane crashed into a car in Belgium on Sunday morning after missing the runway. Two people die. Both are German citizens.

Spa – Two people died in a plane crash in Belgium. Accordingly, a small plane collided with a car while landing in the city of Spa, south of Liège. According to local authorities, the two fatalities are two German nationals.

The pilot missed the runway on Sunday morning (January 28) and then crashed into a car on the street, the Belgian news agency reports Belga. The collision caused a fire. The pilot died in the accident not far from the border with Germany. Another person is said to have died. It is currently still to be determined whether this is also a passenger on the plane. It is also still unclear how many people were in the plane.

There was reportedly no one in the car. The owner was near the vehicle at the time of the accident and was reportedly uninjured. The accident occurred about 100 meters away from the airport. Authorities are on site to prevent contamination of water intake points and damage caused by kerosene.

Just recently, a private plane carrying a man from Germany crashed in Thailand. As if by a miracle, the 51-year-old survived the accident; also thanks to the quick intervention of locals. However, a family of five who were on holiday in Namibia did not survive a crash last year. (rku with dpa)