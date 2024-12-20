Daniela Maier and Florian Wilmsmann gave the German ski crossers their first victories this winter. In Innichen, Italy, the Olympic bronze medalist Maier achieved her second World Cup victory of her career, while Wilmsmann completed the outstanding German result with his third triumph. The 28-year-old Maier is continuing her magnificent comeback after her serious ankle injury. The bronze medalist from the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing secured her third podium place this season. In January, Maier suffered a torn syndesmotic ligament and had to undergo surgery.

“Simply amazing, I’m overwhelmed. I didn’t think it would be enough,” said Maier and added: “It was really crazy. I have to admit honestly, I felt my knuckles. It’s really tiring going down there, especially with all the waves and the slow snow.” Wilmsmann said: “I didn’t have a good feeling at all, but I was still fast. I built more and more confidence round after round. In the final I felt very good and was very confident in myself that I could pull it off.” Cornel Renn completed the strong German result in seventh place. He had only been better twice before in the World Cup.