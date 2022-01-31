Two German police officers, a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, were shot dead this morning in the Kusel district, in the western federal state of Rhineland Palatinate, when they were apparently preparing to carry out a routine traffic control. The two officers died around 4:20 am today on a country road halfway between the small towns of Ulmet and Maywellerhof when they were on night patrol in circumstances yet to be clarified, the Kaiserslautern police headquarters reported. The uniformed couple had time to communicate by radio that they were being shot by unknown individuals. “They are shooting at us,” were his last words before communication was cut off.

When reinforcements arrived it was too late. The patrols that came to her aid found the woman dead, while her partner died a little later. “Colleagues announced on the radio that they were going to control a vehicle. Shortly after, the shots were fired. The agents who came found the agent dead and her partner seriously injured, although he died shortly after, “said a police spokesman. The woman was still studying at the higher police academy and doing practice exercises. Those responsible for the investigation lack data on the vehicle they were going to control or the people who were traveling on board. They start from the assumption that there were several, since the last words of the deceased referred to the aggressors in the plural.

The direction in which the authors of the shots fled is also unknown. The aggression took place in an open field and far from inhabited buildings. Apparently there are no witnesses to the events. The police have ordered an extensive search operation for the vehicle that was to be controlled and its occupants, while the investigators controlled possible fingerprints and clues at the scene. The authorities have also asked the inhabitants of the Kusel district to refrain from picking up unknown hitchhikers and have warned that the wanted people are armed.