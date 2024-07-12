Home page World

From: John Welte

Many buildings were hit by mudslides. © South Tyrol Fire Brigade Association

A storm front raged in South Tyrol and Tyrol on Friday night. Streets and houses were devastated, and two holidaymakers were trapped in their car by mudslides.

Sterzing/Pfunds/Fügen – The series of storms in the Alps continues. During the night into Friday, a violent thunderstorm front raged over the main Alpine ridge in Tyrol and South Tyrol in Austria and Italy. The Wipptal, which lies on both sides of the Brenner Pass and through which the Brenner motorway runs, was particularly hard hit. On the South Tyrolean side, many properties were devastated by mudslides. In some cases, the gravel-mud mixture was chest-high in the rooms.

Over 65 litres of rain fell from the sky there in a very short space of time. Streams turned into raging rivers and swept away everything in their path. The water carried gravel, sand and clay with it, which grew into powerful mudslides. The Brenner state road was closed at the Trens entrance near Sterzing due to a mudslide, and traffic was diverted via the A22 Brenner motorway from Vahrn to Sterzing.

Mudslides and heavy rain cause huge damage along the Brenner motorway

Loud stol.it the asphalt was also raised, which then sank again. South of Trens, a shaft was blocked and the road was flooded. The water was half a meter high for hours. The Brenner state road was to be closed again at night for safety reasons. The road to the Jaufenpass is also closed from Gasteig due to mudslides.

Around 30 houses, dozens of businesses and hotels were damaged, some seriously, by water, mud and debris. The fire service was called to 64 locations in total. Around 150 emergency personnel from the Wipptal/Sterzing district, emergency units from the province of South Tyrol and the civil defence were on duty for hours, and the Bolzano professional fire service was also called out. A mudslide caused major damage to the “Saxl” hotel in Freienfeld. Gravel and mud had penetrated the cellar, boiler room, wellness area, kitchen and dining room.

Several roads were buried in northern Tyrol

There was also severe damage in North Tyrol (Austria). Several mudslides occurred and buried roads: the Reschenstrasse B180, the connection from the Inn Valley to the Reschen Pass near Pfunds in Tyrol, and the Oberinntalstrasse (L65) were affected. A bridge was badly damaged.

The communities of Pfunds, Spiss and Nauders as well as the Reschen Pass were not accessible from the Inn Valley. Currently (as of Friday afternoon) the only way to bypass the closures is via South Tyrol or Switzerland. In the afternoon, half of the B180 was reopened after the first repair work. The road will be closed again at night for safety reasons. The Oberinntalstrasse will remain closed until further notice. The Hahntennjochstrasse between the Lech and Inn valleys near Imst was also temporarily closed.

Two holidaymakers from Germany are trapped in their car by mudslides in the Zillertal

In the Zillertal, two holidaymakers, a 39-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man from Gelsenkirchen, were trapped on the Hochfügener Straße around midnight by two mudslides that had occurred in front of and behind them. The fire brigade had to make their way on foot to rush to help. The holidaymakers were, however, as unharmed as the car, as it later turned out. The road was cleared so that the holidaymakers could drive back down into the valley themselves. However, it was closed for the time being. As in the other places, geologists will first investigate the situation.

Storms also caused immense damage in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg on Thursday evening. In Piedmont and Lombardy, there were apocalyptic scenes during storms at the beginning of July.