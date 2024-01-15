Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Quality of life survey: European cities in comparison © Imago Images

Study on satisfaction and quality of life in Europe. Two major German cities occupy top positions in the top 10. Munich and Hamburg are not.

Brussels – The EU Commission has published its annual report on “The quality of life in European cities“ published for 2023. A total of 73,153 people from 83 different cities across Europe – including Turkey, Switzerland and Great Britain – were surveyed.

Europe's top 10: These cities have a particularly high quality of life

The cities surveyed in Germany include Berlin, Dortmund, Essen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Rostock. Two of these performed particularly well and even made it into the European top 10 ranking. The surprising thing: Hamburg, Berlin and Munich are not.

Munich has its cuisine and the Alps, Berlin has its liberal party scene and Hamburg, the city in the forest, is the gateway to the world with its Alster and the harbor. Nevertheless, the three metropolises were unable to make it into the upper segment in the Europe-wide survey in terms of quality of life and satisfaction.

Rostock and Leipzig are the most successful German cities in the satisfaction ranking

According to those surveyed, citizens who live in Rostock and Leipzig are particularly satisfied with their quality of life, leaving 75 cities behind. According to the report, people in Zurich are the most satisfied. The top 10 ranking at a glance:

Zurich (CH): 97 percent Copenhagen (DK) 96 percent Groningen (NL) 96 percent Gdansk (PL) 95 percent Leipzig (DE) 95 percent Stockholm (SE) 95 percent Geneva (CH) 95 percent Rostock (DE) 94 percent Cluj-Napoca (RO) 94 percent Braga (PT) 94 percent

In the “Good place to live for families with small children” category, Leipzig and Rostock also end up in the top 10 across Europe with an approval rating of 95 percent (4th place) and 93 percent (6th place). But older people also seem to feel comfortable in Rostock. In the “Good Places to Live for Older People” ranking, the Hanseatic city comes in second place, directly behind Zurich.

Europe's cities in comparison: From job security to air quality

In addition, Rostock is in third place with 88 percent and Leipzig in ninth place with 83 percent is in the upper segment when it comes to citizens' satisfaction with the air quality in their city. Here too, the German metropolises are left empty-handed. A small consolation for Munich: The Bavarian capital comes in fourth place in the “Good places to live for LGBTIQ people” category. It is preceded by Zurich (96 percent), Reykjavik (95 percent) and Copenhagen (94 percent). Berlin is not listed.

In addition, Munich, together with Hamburg, makes it into the top 10 rankings when it comes to finding a job and that it also makes you happy. The Hanseatic city on the Elbe also shows a particularly welcoming culture towards immigrants.

The residents of Palermo, the capital of Sicily, are the least satisfied. Only 62 percent of people feel comfortable in their city. Interestingly, the Sicilian capital is even behind Athens and Istanbul, both of which share second-to-last place with 65 percent. That's where it looks Frankfurt and the Main region already different. (ls)