And if there is a ‘book’ case of this mesh between the cuisine of the past and that of the future, it is that of two representatives of different generations of a family of restaurateurs: Miguel Hernández, from the restaurant Por Herencia, in which he reviews and updates the traditional preparations that were always the basis of the proposal of the family restaurant Los Toneles, and his aunt María José Navarro, with decades in its kitchens.

In 1951, four brothers set up a restaurant in Plaza Santa Eulalia. That is where the history of the Toneles originated, which was already opened with the second generation. And the third is the one that represents the ‘creative family’. It is difficult to find a more obvious case of such a direct link between the roots and the future.

«The cuisine of the barrels is always based on the typical dishes of Murcian cuisine. I always remember those mountains of chard on the bar, something that cannot be done today,” said María José. “What we make,” Miguel continues, “is an emulsion of chard with young garlic with which we fill some fritters accompanied by a piece of smoked eel.”

The cook relates that traditionally “a large number of sausages were hung in the still lifes. And there is one that I am passionate about – the little one – because of the versatility that a simple pigskin has. Humble cuisine, of use transferred to the author’s kitchen.

In the same way, some fried sweetbreads in Los Toneles become in Por Herencia a lettuce leaf as a sam with the chapinas finished on the grill with a touch of onion and lemon zest. A traditional pig’s trotter stew, in Miguel’s hands, ends up becoming meatballs with pork offal and octopus head, with a parsnip puree and a little paprika. And a gypsy pot in two versions: shared passion.