Like Klaus Schwab, he founded the World Economic Forum (FEM), commonly known as ‘Davos Forum’, two of the generational reference company in Spain, the consultant Trivu and the business incidental cabinet Bebartlethas joined to boost the New Gen forumthe first ‘davos’ of the millennial and Zeta generations.

The initiative of the New Gen forum, promoted by Pablo González Ruiz de la Torrefounder of Trivu, Forbes30UNDER30 and member of the Advisory Council of the Princess of Girona Foundation, and for Nacho Corredorpartner and vice president of Bat generational reference space to build better scenarios for the 21st century.

To do this, the forum, of an annual nature, will contribute to generate the necessary conditions for address the great challenges of the following decadesfocusing on the new generations of entrepreneurs, artists, politicians and other referents of the society that will assume leadership to build the Spain of the coming years.

Thus, the ‘Davos’ of Millennials and Zetas «will become the annual reference work day of the generations born in democracy, where its main leaders anticipate scenarios and generate the necessary collaboration conditions to boost the great transformations,” says Corredor. In addition, he adds that »The transformation of Spain is in the hands of the millennial and Zeta generations And we deserve all the prominence. “









He ‘Davos’ forumin which the next gen Solutions to these global challenges. So, the World Economic Forum Promote public-private cooperation, as well as dialogue and collaboration between sectors in order to discuss and address the most notable global problems (climate change, poverty, inequality, technology, health, health, world economy and governance) and promote social and business responsibility.

Given the lack of a mechanism in Spain “by and for our generation that is already assuming the main leadership positions in the business, political, media or social fields”, as indicated by the founder of Trivu, and “in a global context marked by uncertainty and constant change, it is necessary to have the emerging leaderships as protagonists of the new solutions«, Concludes runner.

Under this perspective, Trivu and Bebartlet have allied to create the Next Gen forum, “inspired by the ambition of the Davos World Economic Forum, which aims to promote cooperation between economic and social references to seek joint solutions to global problems.” That is, a specific forum for generations born from 1980 that recreates the dynamics of fem «to foster alliances and build the future For those who will be its protagonists, ”explains González Ruiz de la Torre.

For this purpose, the First edition of the New Gen forum will be held at the end of the yearwith the presence of the main institutional, economic and social leaders Spanish born from 1980 to promote a public debate that contributes to the transformation of Spain from the plurality and economic and social transversality.