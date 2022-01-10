Two general managers fired



Three coach layoffs on Black Monday in the NFL



Dismissed: Bears coach Matt Nagy.

Dismissed: Bears coach Matt Nagy.





Chicago In the NFL, there were traditionally coach dismissals on the first day after the last regular game of the season. Three head coaches had to take off their hats – but two general managers were hit too.







On “Black Monday” of the US football professional league NFL, three clubs took the consequences and fired their coaches. Mike Zimmer (Minnesota Vikings) and Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears) have to leave, and the Miami Dolphins have already made the separation from Brian Flores official.

The Vikings reportedly got General Manager Rick Spielman immediately after the main round was over. In the NFL, many personnel decisions are traditionally made on “Black Monday”.

Zimmer (65) has been the head coach of the Vikings since 2014, the team missed the play-offs this season with eight wins and nine losses. Minnesota was Zimmer’s first position as head coach.

With the Bears (6:11), who lost to the Vikings on Sunday 17:31, Nagy was sacked after four years. Flores with the Miami Dolphins (9: 8) after three years. The Denver Broncos had already released Vic Fangio from his duties on Sunday.

