The Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police managed to apprehend two people from a European gang consisting of four individuals who stole an iron safe from a residential villa in the emirate containing jewelry and money worth 450 thousand dirhams. Gold, sums of money and official documents.

The Director of Criminal Inquiries and Investigations Department at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police, Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Arran, said that a report was received at Al Salamah Comprehensive Police Station from a citizen while he and his family were returning home stating that his house had been robbed, the contents of the house had been scattered, and the iron safe that was inside the villa had disappeared. It contains 150,000 dirhams, jewelry belonging to his wife, valued at about 300,000 dirhams, and official documents.

He explained that immediately after receiving the communication, field teams from the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department and elements from the Al-Salama Comprehensive Police Station were formed to search and investigate the communication, and the teams found the identities of the people (three men and a woman) through the vehicle they were traveling in belonging to a rental office, and it was found that they had visitor visas and left the country immediately after the communication.

He added that after identifying the persons and their data, the work teams were able to reach the location of the iron safe, which was found in a desert area in a neighboring emirate, and the perpetrators were able to break it, and only some official documents of the author’s family were found.

He pointed out that information was received stating that two of the four people were on their way to return to the state and obtain a visit visa, and they actually entered the state on February 15, and they rented a vehicle and were followed up to find out their locations, as investigations indicated that they were heading to a desert area, so a control plan was prepared. They were able to seize them while they were in that area with travel bags in preparation to leave the country.

Bin Arran explained that the two defendants were brought to the Investigation Department, and after taking all legal procedures from the Public Prosecution, their bags were searched and gold jewelry was found inside them. A valuable wristwatch was found, and when confronted with the report, they confessed to entering the house, stealing the safe, opening it, and stealing its contents. The author and his family also recognized the seized jewelry, in addition to the author’s identification of the wristwatch and that it belonged to him personally.

The task forces managed to reach the location of the Iron Vault in a desert area.