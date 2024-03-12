We are in a time in which only rumors related to the alleged nintendo switch 2with news indicating the storage it could have, in addition to the video card by NVIDIA which will be much more powerful than you think. And if this were not enough, it has been mentioned what type of games will come to the console, of which two are the most popular among the community of video game industry insiders.

The first of the games that has been made known by the famous leaker, Zippowhich has been right on several occasions about future announcements, is neither more nor less than the fourth installment of Luigi's Mansion, This is to follow up on the success that was had with the three a few years ago. According to what has been mentioned, the development is carried out by Next Level Games, being the title on which they have started working after Mario Strikers: Battle League.

The second game proposal is the rumored remake of Final Fantasy IXwhich compared to deliveries made from scratch FFVIIwill be a little less ambitious in terms of graphics, which is why it had initially been intended for the first switch but it has moved to new hardware. Although this specific delivery is mentioned by another insider called Silknightnot having any specific date for when it will arrive, since there is still no confirmation of its existence.

It is worth mentioning that little has been said about the release date for the new device, with mentions that it was originally going to be present during this year, but apparently it has been delayed until 2025 with the aim of launching several games. of the brand in its first days on the market. With that in mind, it may be a few more months until Nintendo want to take the first look at your future in hardware.

Via: Zippo

Editor's note: I already want to know something about this new console, as it could be an improvement that finally gives us more heavy titles to carry, and I hope that the example of Final Fantasy VII remake that has been mentioned is a reality for those who do not have more platforms.