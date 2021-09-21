RC MADRID Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 15:26

Joao Félix will have to serve two penalties for his stormy performance against Athletic on matchday five of the League. The Competition Committee has imposed on the Atlético striker a match for the double yellow card he saw against the lions and another for hitting the ball against the stands after the referee of that clash, Jesús Gil Manzano from Extremadura, showed him the card red.

The Portuguese footballer will therefore miss the confrontation that will measure his team this Tuesday with Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum and the duel with Alavés on Saturday at the Mendizorroza stadium, unless the appeal that he intends to present the Atlético before the Appeals Committee.

The punishment imposed by the Competition Committee on Joao Félix is ​​based on the minutes drawn up by Gil Manzano at the end of the match against Athletic. The Extremaduran referee explained that he showed the attacker the first yellow for “hitting an opponent with his arm recklessly after being fouled”. Regarding the second card, he argues it as follows: “Addressing me with the index finger on the temple as a sign of disagreement after having been reprimanded.”

In addition, adds the referee, “once expelled and when he was going to the changing room tunnel, he hit a ball with his foot, throwing it into the stands as a sign of disagreement.” This last gesture is the one that has motivated the second penalty match.