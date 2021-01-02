Gonçalo Guedes will serve two penalties for his “go to hell” directed at the referee of the Granada-Valencia match. The Competition Committee has punished as a minor offense his disregard of the referee and hence the punishment, which could have been up to four games. Competition has also ratified Jason’s one-game ban for his expulsion.

“Attitudes of contempt or disregard towards referees, managers or sports authorities (117). Suspend Mr. Gonçalo Manuel Ganchinho Guedes for 2 games, by virtue of article / s 117 of the Disciplinary Code and with an accessory fine to the club in the amount of € 700.00 and € 600.00 to the offender in application of art. 52 “.

Guedes, in this way, will fulfill his two sanction games against Cádiz and Real Valladolid, so he will be able to act in the Copa del Rey match on January 7 against Alcoyano. Penalties of less than three matches are served in the competition in which the player has committed the offense.

