There is already a resolution for one of the controversies of the weekend. The Competition Committee has announced a penalty of a match for Julen Lopetegui and José Bordalás while Djené will serve a two-game sanction for his tough tackle to Lucas Ocampos.

The resolution suspends the two coaches for conduct contrary to good sports order because the fight they starred in after the dangerous foul of the blue player to the Argentine. They are punished “by virtue of article / s 122 of the Disciplinary Code and with an accessory fine to the club in the amount of € 350.00 and € 600.00 to the offender in application of art. 52”.

For his part, to Djené he is sanctioned for violence-suspension, “by virtue of article / s 123.1 of the Disciplinary Code and with an accessory fine to the club in the amount of € 700.00 and € 600.00 to the offender in application of art. 52”. The suspension carries a two-game penalty and the committee has indicated to have taken into account the risk that the action of the Getafe footballer involved in deciding the sanction.

The harshness of the entrance of the azulón footballer made us fear the worst, but fortunately the Seville medical report indicated that Ocampos “only” suffers a “Grade II sprain of the anterior syndesmosis and calcaneal peroneal ligament of the left ankle “. An estimated time of withdrawal has not been indicated, but what is certain is that he will be out of the team dynamics for several weeks.

Regarding the fight between both coaches, Lopetegui wanted to publicly apologize and recognized that “the coach of Sevilla must behave better”. Bordalás, for his part, considered the behavior of the sevillista unacceptable, stating that “I would have liked him to pick up the phone to apologize to me.”