The comfortable victory over Cartagena has given Sporting a break. The first victory with José Luis Martí on the bench was a balm for the rojiblancos who now face two consecutive outings, to Burgos and Alcorcón, before the next appointment in El Molinón, nothing less than the Asturian derby that already has a date and time; The duel with Oviedo will be on Saturday, April 16, starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Gijon stadium.

Martí’s Sporting will try to give continuity to the good results of the last two days to face the confrontation with the eternal rival with the greatest calm. Last Saturday’s victory was very important for the team from Gijón; a new setback would have raised the pressure to unsuspected limits in the face of the next commitments.

Sporting’s fall in the standings last season came with ten games to go. The defeat against Mirandés in El Molinón (1-2) on matchday 33 almost a year ago opened a path that ended up leaving the rojiblancos out of the playoffs. With a completely different goal than that, at least the result on the same day of the current course has already been very different. Martí’s team has started the countdown to the end with victory and goals.

LaLiga SmartBank See also The Armies of both sides fight in the network *Data updated as of March 28, 2022

Alcorcón and Burgos will be the first rivals in the last two months of competition. Then Oviedo will arrive at El Molinón, where Ibiza, Girona and Las Palmas will also have to pass on the last day. Almería, Huesca and Fuenlabrada – this rival in the penultimate date of the league – are the teams that Sporting must visit. Five games away from home and four at El Molinón remain to close a season that the springinguistas hope to end without a hitch.

The squad resumes training this Tuesday after two days off. Mariño, Guille Rosas, Calavera and Jony are the injured players who could not be in the game against Cartagena.