It’s still mid-July and we have to find out what games are coming to PC & Xbox Game Pass in the second half of July, but in the meantime we can already take a peek at the titles coming next month. In fact, there are already two games confirmed for the month of August .

Discover the two games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in August

As seen, the first to arrive should be Creatures of Ava. It is an action-adventure in which we will have to save the fauna of an alien planet, not capture or fight it, so much so that the developers define it as a Genre title “Creature Saver”The story’s protagonist is Vic, a human explorer who is part of a rescue team sent to the planet Ava to save it from an impending catastrophe. Forced to give up her equipment, the woman will rely on the habits and customs of the native people to create spiritual connections with flora and fauna in an attempt to communicate with the creatures and save them from a deadly plague called “whitering”.

Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato And a narrative adventure created by StudioBando. In the game we play as Miho, a child who is asked by his grandmother to buy a potato to cook a soup. As the title suggests, not everything will go well, and our young protagonist will find himself catapulted into a fantastic land populated by talking animals and bizarre characters. To return home he will have to follow in the footsteps of a mysterious great traveler, who found himself exploring this world before him.

In short, for now the games confirmed for August for PC and Xbox Game Pass are not many or famous, but certainly interesting and worth keeping an eye on. In the meantime, if you missed them, here are the games that arrived in the catalog in the first two weeks of July.