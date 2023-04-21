Alexandra “N.” and Jeremy Robert “N.”, both US citizens, were detained in Magdalena de Kino and Nogales, respectively.

In collaboration with United States authorities, elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC), of the State Attorney’s Office, located and They arrested two fugitives from Arizona justice.

The agents of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJE) apprehended in Kino Cupcake Alejandra “N.”, 34, and in Nogales, Sonora, Jeremy Robert “N.”, 46, both Americans.

For possession of marijuana for the purpose of sale and violation of probation, an arrest warrant was issued for Alejandra “N.”, who was in the Municipal Public Security section and where she was located by AMIC personnel.

Jeremy Robert "N." He is required by the United States justice for violation of liberty derived from the crime of vehicle theft, he was being held in the Cereso de Nogales, where agents of the Sonora Prosecutor's Office located him.