Kommersant: Two FSB Colonels Convicted of Bribes from Catholic Priests

Two FSB colonels were convicted of accepting bribes from Catholic priests, according to reports “Kommersant”.

The employees of the unit for the protection of the constitutional order, Yevgeny Lobanov and Denis Karmanov, were sentenced by the 235th Garrison Military Court (GVS) of Moscow to nine years in a maximum security penal colony. In addition, for three years after serving their sentences, they are prohibited from holding senior positions in the civil service, they were stripped of their ranks and fined 39.4 million rubles each, i.e., twice the amount of the bribe.

According to the investigation, the colonels, using their official position, forced Catholic priests to pay them bribes; they received almost 20 million rubles in rubles and foreign currency for patronage in courts and government agencies. It is unknown what cases involving the Catholic Church are in question.

Lobanov and Karmanov were found guilty of committing a crime under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Bribe on an especially large scale”), the second defendant was also convicted under Part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition, which were found on him during a search.

The charges against the two colonels were announced in January of this year. They were arrested for accepting a bribe from the rector of the Moscow Catholic Church of St. Louis. Lobanov was reportedly previously questioned as a witness in the trial of former Interior Ministry Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko, who was also arrested on charges of a number of corruption and official crimes.