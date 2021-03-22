Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison They met in 2013 when they worked at the same restaurant in the city of New Haven, in Connecticut, United States. Shortly after they met, they discovered that both had a tattoo with the flag of the Dominican Republic, the country they were originally from. Thanks to this fact and their affinity, they became very good friends.

Co-workers joked that the women were sisters. This connection reached such a point that this year the presumptions were verified: they are biological sisters.

“Julia and I met in 2013 working at the Russian Lady, in New Haven, Connecticut. Julia notices the Dominican flag on my arm and makes a comment because she is Dominican too. She is adopted, she clarifies for me. I stop her in her footsteps and tell her about it. I say I’m adopted too. We became friends, started wearing matching clothes, having a blast together and telling everyone ‘we’re sisters’ “…

This is how he started his post of Facebook January 28 Cassandra raquel madison. The incredible thing about the story is that that feeling they had when they first saw each other eight years ago finally materialized.

DNA tests confirmed Cassandra’s suspicions: Julia was her sister.

“After that moment, we were very close,” Tinetti said this Thursday in an interview with the program. ‘Good Morning America’ and he detailed: “We started going out. We went out for a drink, to dinner. We started to dress the same.” “I thought it was great. We hit it off right away, it was very natural,” added Madison.

Faced with so many coincidences, her co-workers began to notice that the women were physically alike. However, when they compared the adoption documents, nothing coincided: they were from two different cities and the surnames and names of their mothers were different. However, based on the chronology, the dates of birth –Madison was born in 1988 and Tinetti in 1989– and their resemblance, the friends said they felt there was a connection.

In 2015, Madison moved to Virginia and the women continued their friendship. Until in 2018, when he was with his biological father in the Dominican Republic, he asked his father if he had had another daughter without anyone knowing. The sincere answer of the father was yes, and not only that but she had also been given up for adoption.

It was her father’s honesty that finally convinced Madison. After the encounter, the woman urged her partner to undergo a DNA test. The results arrived on January 28 and showed that both are sisters and have the same biological parents. “It is exciting. We have one more sister“Madison stressed.” Especially since Julia and I were already friends, “he added.

In total, the parents had 9 children together: three boys and six girls and Tinetti and Madison were the only ones given up for adoption. They also have several nephews, who currently live in the Dominican Republic.

“I am still processing the magnitude of the situation. This it’s the kind of thing you see on tv“, Tinetti told ‘Good Morning America’. And that from that moment, his greatest wish is to meet his biological family.