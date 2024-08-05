Tragedy in Pavia, two friends found on the street at the end of their lives, one is dead and the other is in desperate conditions: investigations are underway

A truly very serious episode occurred during the night between Sunday 4th and Monday 5th August, in the Pavia area. Two friends They were found on the street at the end of their lives, but one of them, despite being taken to the hospital, didn’t make it and died.

The forensic officers and also the police forces are currently doing everything they can investigations of the case. For now, however, the hypothesis that seems to be most plausible is that it was not an accident, but something much more different.

According to initial information released by some local newspapers, the tragedy occurred around 2 am, between Sunday 4th and Monday 5th August. Precisely in via Ottavio Bonomi, in the area of Pavia West, where there are villas and it is a residential area. Some passers-by noticed the two young women on the ground, with a scooter next to them.

From here the prompt intervention of the police and health workers was requested. The latter first revived on site, since they were in cardiac arrest and subsequently they rushed them to the San Matteo Polyclinicbut the 17-year-old lost her life shortly after her hospitalization. The doctors were unable to do anything for her, except to confirm her death.

The hypotheses on what happened to the two friends and the investigations into the case

The 18 year old who was her is now in hospital and her conditions, despite the attempts of the paramedics, are still considered to be very seriousThe agents who are dealing with the case have ordered detention for both toxicology tests.

The hypothesis is that they ingested a lethal substancewhich would have caused cardiac arrest. However, this is currently only a possibility, which must find some confirmations.

Near them there was a scooter, but from the examinations on site, the officers did not find any signs on the asphalt that could suggest a accident. The girls would probably have used that means to reach that point. isolated of the neighborhood. Now all we have to do is wait for further investigations into the case.