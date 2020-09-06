They had been patrolling in northern Mali, within the Tessalit area, when an artisanal gadget exploded on the aspect of the highway, killing two and significantly injuring one. The 2 males had been from the first parachute hussar regiment from Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrénées), and had been deployed this summer time in Mali. The primary soldier had 11 years of service, it was the primary mission of the second.

The regiment had already been hit just a few weeks in the past and misplaced a soldier. In Tarbes, the emotion is powerful. “It is horrible. It makes you surprise as soon as once more if the French presence is absolutely crucial overseas”, says one resident. The French military, engaged within the Sahel since 2013 with operations Serval then Barkhane, has already misplaced 45 troopers in operations. “Barkhane is increasingly more above floor and offshore in comparison with the realities of the entire area”, analyzes Antoine Glaser, journalist specializing in Africa. A tribute ought to be paid to the 2 males in just a few days.