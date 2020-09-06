Political scientist Michel Galy reveals that if there may be certainly an anti-French motion in West Africa, no “substitute” pressure desires to get entangled, whether or not European or African. Because of this, the French presence in Mali dangers dragging on for at the very least “15 years”, in keeping with some.

Michel Galy, political scientist and specialist in sub-Saharan Africa estimated Sunday, September 6 on franceinfo that France is in a state of affairs “silting up” in Mali. In keeping with him, “it’s simply as troublesome to depart as it’s to remain”. Two French troopers from Operation Barkhane died “after the destruction of their armored automobile by an improvised explosive gadget”, in keeping with the Élysée. A complete of 45 French troopers have died in fight since 2013 on this space of ​​sub-Saharan Africa

franceinfo: A department of Al-Qaeda claimed accountability for the assault on the French navy. Is it necessary to know that it’s Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group that’s behind this assault?

Michel Galy: Till just lately, I’d have mentioned no since there have been some sort of gateways. The jihadist fighters may transfer from one group to a different, however three months in the past, we noticed clashes between the teams on the bottom and there are certainly escalations of calls for and assaults between the 2 tendencies.

Is the world in northeastern Mali the place the assault befell a strategic space?

Actually. Tessalit is on the border with Algeria which, furthermore, doesn’t essentially take a constructive view of the deployment of French navy forces on its border. There are 5,100 males from the Barkhane pressure in 5 nations, notably in Mali. It’s an space the place, certainly, the teams cross from Algeria to Mali and it’s a border space which is troublesome to regulate for the Malian state and even for the worldwide forces.

Did the coup d’état that befell on August 18 in Mali make the political state of affairs much more confused and harmful?

No, it is actually unbiased. Furthermore, we now have not witnessed an upsurge in jihadist assaults for the reason that coup, the coup is in a means, Malian troopers towards Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. It appears that there’s a ready interval and possibly even all-out negotiations for the reason that French, the Barkhane pressure, the UN troopers of the Minusma have been nonetheless shocked by this modification of regime. And the jihadists are undoubtedly questioning how the political state of affairs in Mali will evolve, and even maybe for some, to proceed the negotiations that already existed earlier than.

Does the dying of the 2 French troopers increase the query of the French presence on this a part of the world?

It’s a state of affairs of isolation, even silting up, the place it’s simply as troublesome to depart as it’s to remain. The high-ranking troopers say discreetly that if we keep, we’re there for at the very least 15 years. There’s a nationalist motion all through West Africa, kind of towards the French presence. So it is arduous to remain. And the substitute forces, for instance the European armies, haven’t any want to get entangled, as do the contingents of ECOWAS, the Financial Neighborhood of West African States. It’s a bit by default that the French presence will final ceaselessly.