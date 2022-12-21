They are identical twin sisters, they are 74 years old and they live this Christmas in a filthy basement with no electricity and no water. The French women Simone and Christiane have been evicted from their apartment in Nice.

“Look, they just changed the locks,” Christiane told French television, standing outside the apartment where she had lived with her sister since birth. In the images you can see them walking downhill together. In the pitch dark they shuffle down a narrow staircase to the basement of the building.

They now live in one of the cellars, about 9 square meters. There are blankets on the floor where they sleep. It’s damp, there’s mold on the walls and it stinks. There are a few shopping bags on the floor and rubbish is piled up. No daylight, no power outlets, no water. Their only companion: cat Titi.



Quote

I never thought my life would end like this Simone (74) “I never thought my life would end like this,” said Simone. Christiane: ,,We are almost dead, but we have no life left and no Christmas either.”

‘Lost papers’

Since the end of October, the twin sisters have been living in the basement of their own apartment complex in a nice area of ​​Nice, a kilometer away from the famous boulevard, the beach and the Mediterranean Sea. Their parents and their brother also lived here until they passed away.

They were the janitors in the building. They kept the building tidy and took care of the maintenance. In exchange, they did not have to pay rent. But everything changed when the owner died and the building was sold.

What happened next is not entirely clear to anyone. “A police officer came and grabbed me and then everything was over,” Christiane said in the newspaper Nice Matin. ,,I can’t remember anything anymore, I can’t think about it anymore”, said Simone.

They said they had been promised they could continue to live there. ,,But we lost the papers.” They don’t understand why they had to leave their house. “We have no debts, we have always followed the rules.”

Mental health problems

It is a complicated matter, said Zohra Briand of the Droit Au Logement (“right to housing”) organization on regional television. “The authorities tell us that the sisters have been offered alternative housing. Different times. But the women have psychological problems. Nobody helps them. They’re in danger now.”

Simone and Christiane refuse to leave. They say they offered to buy the apartment, but apparently could not trace the new owner. So they took up residence in the basement. They could not take belongings from the apartment: the door of their home was already locked. They don’t even have a chair. The two 74-year-olds can only sit on the floor in their cellar box. There are a few milk cartons, a bottle of coke and a paper towel.

Impeccable behaviour

They get help from Droit Au Logement and residents from the street. A neighbor brought them soup. “We’ve known them for 20 years,” he said. “They have always behaved impeccably. They are so attached to their old home. It’s incomprehensible what’s happening here.”

The twins don’t give up. “I just want to go back to my apartment,” Christiane said on TV. “I know, I am stubborn. But we won’t leave the basement until we can get back to our apartment.”