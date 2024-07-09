Two French rugby players were waiting on Tuesday to be transferred from Buenos Aires to the mountain city of Mendoza, where they are facing an investigation for alleged sexual abuse. The French team has been in Argentina since the weekend. On Saturday night, they beat Los Pumas in a friendly match in Mendoza and then celebrated in a nightclub. A young woman reported having been raped by two players she met at a party in a room at the hotel where the team was staying. She pointed the finger at Oscar Jegou, the team captain, and Hugo Auradou. The police arrested them in Buenos Aires, prior to the team’s trip to Montevideo, Uruguay, where another friendly is scheduled for Friday.

“If the investigation establishes the alleged facts, These constitute an indescribable atrocity,” Amélie Oudéa-Castéra wrote on her social networks, French Minister of Sport. The official said that the French Rugby Federation (FFR) is following the case in coordination with the French embassy in Argentina. “If the accusations are true, they are incredibly serious. The first thing to say is to think of the young woman. This goes against everything that rugby is, does and builds,” said Florian Grill, president of FFR to the French press upon his arrival in Buenos Aires.

The detainees will be transferred as soon as possible to Mendoza, where they could be charged with the crime of sexual assault. The spokesman for the Mendoza prosecutors, Martín Ahumada, said that “a commission will bring the accused from Buenos Aires to proceed with the corresponding investigations.” “If the investigations coincide with the victim’s testimony, the corresponding accusation will be made,” he added. The head of Crimes against Sexual Integrity, Daniela Chaler, said that there are “convincing” elements in the victim’s complaint. Judicial sources cited by the Argentine newspaper La Nación said that “there are strong elements in the forensic investigations that include injuries, such as genital scratches.”

Auradou, 21, is a second row player for Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées. Jégou, 20, is a third row player for Stade Rochelais. In a statement, Auradou’s team said they would wait for “more precise information from the French Rugby Federation” before issuing any kind of statement.

