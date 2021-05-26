The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of Asians who lured a (Asian) woman through an advertisement for an apartment for rent that we published on Facebook, and defrauded her with forged official documents that included a forged lease contract attributed to the lease system of the Land Department, two forged receipts, and seized them from them. For 7,250 dirhams before they disappear.

And the victim stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that she was looking for an apartment on the social networking site “Facebook”, and she saw an advertisement for an apartment in the Al-Butina area, so she called the number listed in the advertisement, and she agreed with the spokesperson on a date, and met the two defendants who escorted her to the apartment, then they told her of necessity. Paying 250 dirhams for the rental fee if she liked the apartment, and gave her three days to pay the down payment of 7,000 dirhams.

She said that she met one of them already on the scheduled date and handed him the amount, and she got from him the lease contract, and two receipts, and when she decided to move to the apartment and called them, she was surprised that they had completely disappeared, and they stopped answering her calls, so she went to the place and discovered that she had fallen victim to a fraud.

For his part, the first accused in the case admitted that his partner in the crime, the second accused, presented him with a plan to lure those wishing to rent apartments and defraud them, which is to deceive the building guard in the Al-Muteena area and convince him of their desire to see the apartment, then they photographed it and displayed an advertisement for leasing it on Facebook », Claiming that they belong to a real estate office.

The accused said that their plan had already succeeded and they hunted the victim, then accompanied her to the apartment, for inspection, and the matter did not raise the suspicions of the building guard who thought that she was the wife of one of the two men, and the woman expressed her desire to rent the apartment, so they informed her that she must pay the down payment of the contract and a mediation commission, so she agreed and handed them the sum. In exchange for a forged lease contract they made, in addition to two forged receipts belonging to a real estate company that has no knowledge of its name being exploited in this crime.





