Al Ain Court of First Instance has ordered two young men to pay a man an amount of 194 thousand dirhams, which they had seized through deception and trickery, in addition to compensating him for the material and moral damages he suffered in the amount of 6000 dirhams.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against two young men, demanding that they be jointly and severally obligated to pay an amount of 194 thousand dirhams, and compensate him for the damages he suffered in the amount of 6000 dirhams, indicating that they seized the amount claimed using methods of deception and trickery, and they were convicted criminally, while the defendants did not attend during the consideration of the lawsuit, despite their notification.

For its part, the court explained that what is established from reviewing the criminal ruling is that the defendants were convicted of the charge of seizing for themselves the sum of money owned by the victim (the plaintiff in the present case), by using a fraudulent method in which the aforementioned victim made them believe that they were working for one of the agencies. This would have deceived the victim and forced him to surrender.

The court pointed out that the defendants did not appear, despite being legally notified, to present any defence or objection to the lawsuit, and the court did not prove that they were innocent of the seized amount of 194 thousand dirhams, and therefore the defendants are still owed the plaintiff the amount claimed.

Regarding the request to obligate the defendants to pay the plaintiff the sum of 6,000 dirhams as compensation for the damage, the court indicated that the defendants’ error was proven as stated above, and that it resulted in material and moral damage, represented in the plaintiff not benefiting from the seized amount, and his feeling of psychological pain that he suffered as a result of the defendants’ actions, and that there was a causal relationship between the error and the damage, so the defendants are legally obligated to compensate him for that damage, and the court estimated this compensation at 6,000 dirhams, and the court ruled to obligate the defendants jointly and severally to pay the plaintiff 200,000 dirhams, in accordance with the reasons, and with the expenses.