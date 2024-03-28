Kommersant: ex-judges Aushev and Boychuk are suspected of corruption and connections with terrorists

Russian FSB officers detained ex-judge of the Supreme Court of Ingushetia Sergei Boychuk and former chairman of the Magas district court of the same republic Magomed Aushev. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

Aushev is suspected of corruption and obstruction of justice (Articles 290 and 294 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), and Boychuk, in addition to obstruction, is charged with abuse of office (Article 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

According to investigators, Ingush businessman Adam Kartoev, associated with the military wing of the group (virda) of followers (muids, murds) of the religious movement of Batal-Khadzhi Belkhoroev (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), in 2017–2021 participated in the development of luxury real estate in the capital of Ingushetia, Magas. In 2021, he handed over a parking space to Judge Aushev, counting on his help in the future.

According to the investigation, in the same year, Aushev, at the request of a businessman, instructed Judge Boychuk of the Supreme Court of Ingushetia to review the criminal case of his nephew Magomed Arapiev, convicted of producing and distributing child pornography. Boychuk “violated the secrecy of the deliberation room” and, exceeding his authority, changed Arapiev’s sentence, replacing imprisonment with compulsory labor, as a result of which the convict was released.

In 2022, according to investigators, Judge Aushev intervened in the activities of the Nazran District Court, which was considering a criminal case against the alleged briber Kartoev, who was charged with illegal possession of explosives. For a homemade grenade, he received two years of general regime, which he actually served under investigation.

Later, according to the same scheme, thanks to Judge Aushev, Kartoev’s father Magomed, who was also found with a weapon, avoided a long punishment. The court decisions made at his request are now called “deliberately unjust.” Also, in the criminal case being investigated by the Main Investigations Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, it is stated that judges Aushev and Boychuk contributed to the imposition of lenient sentences not only in criminal cases, but also in two administrative cases.

The investigation is also checking the version that Kartoev was supposed to participate in a special military operation (SVO) and somehow combine service with business related to construction in new Russian territories. He was detained in Lugansk.

Ex-judge Aushev was detained in Ingushetia, and Boychuk was detained in Krasnodar, while the latter applied for the post of deputy chairman of the Zaporozhye regional court, but did not qualify for the competition. The publication's source said that it was precisely the lack of status that made it possible to quickly bring them to criminal responsibility. On Thursday, March 28, the detainees are planned to be taken to Moscow, charged and arrested by the Basmanny Court.

